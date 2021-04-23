Listen to Sonic Boom’s new remix album ‘Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough’

Spacemen 3's Pete Kember released All Things Being Equal, his first album as Sonic Boom in 30 years, last year and now he's released a companion piece titled Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough. On it he's reworked many of the album's tracks, and added a couple that were previously only available in Japan. If it's possible the record is even more tripped out than the original -- "a little bit deeper" as Sonic sings -- and makes for blissful zoning out. Listen to the whole thing below.

Sonic Boom also produced Iceage's new album that's out in a few weeks.

Speaking of Spacemen 3, the vinyl reissue of Spiritualized's Lazer Guided Melodies is out today.