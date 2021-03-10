Listen to Sour Widows’ gorgeous, slowcore-ish “Crossing Over” off upcoming EP

Bay Area trio Sour Widows will follow their 2020 self-titled debut EP with their new EP Crossing Over on April 23 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order), and they've just released the gorgeous, nearly-eight-minute title track. It sounds like a cross between '90s slowcore and early Sharon Van Etten, and it feels like a leap forward from the debut EP. The band's Susanna Thomson says:

his one is pretty literally about my experience being in a cross country long distance relationship, and the way it forced me to reckon with choice and sacrifice, make peace with it. I can try my best to have it all, make a time and space for everything it is I value, but at the end of the day, I have to accept the way my life fractures because of how I live it. As long as I'm pursuing what it is I want to do the most, I think I'll always feel that heightened presence of choice and sacrifice.

Listen and check out the EP's artwork and tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. Look The Other Way

2. Crossing Over

3. Bathroom Stall

4. Walk All Day