Listen to Spaced’s killer ‘Far Out Hardcore’ two-song single

Buffalo hardcore band Spaced have been on the rise and getting better with each release. Last year, they put out the Spaced Jams comp on New Morality Zine, which included three new songs along with all the other material they'd released thus far, and today they dropped a new two-song single and it's their best stuff yet. It's called Far Out Hardcore, which has been doubling as the band's slogan, and it's got crisp production (recorded mixed and mastered by Davis Maxwell) and finds them working in some catchy clean vocals without toning down any of their original aggression. Listen to both tracks below.

Spaced wrap up a run with Pinkshift this weekend in Toronto and Syracuse, and then they've got a Europe/UK tour (including dates with Buggin) and an appearance at Pennsylvania's Four Chord Music Festival in August.