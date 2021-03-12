Watch Spoon cover Tom Petty’s “Breakdown” & “A Face in the Crowd”



Tom Petty's lean style is a clear influence on Austin's Spoon, and the band made that a little more apparent this week. Britt Daniel was on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio on Monday where he DJ'd an hour of his favorite cuts, and also played two covers that Spoon recorded at the end of 2020. They did excellent, straight-ahead versions of "Breakdown" and "A Face in the Crowd." You can watch them playing both of those below.

If you're a SiriusXM subscriber, you've got a few more chances to hear Britt's DJ set: Friday March 12 at 3 PM ET; Saturday, March 13 at 1 AM ET and 1 PM ET, and Sunday, March 14 at 6 PM ET.

In other Petty news, some of the alternate take and unreleased songs from that super deluxe Wildflowers box set are getting released as a standalone album titled Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions).

Spoon just celebrated the 20th anniversary of Girls Can Tell and are finishing up their 10th album.