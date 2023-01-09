Listen to Spoon’s cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away”

Sunday was David Bowie's birthday, he would've been 76, and in honor of that Spoon shared a cover of his Blackstar song "I Can't Give Everything Away" which was recorded live by Britt Daniel and Alex Fischel in 2021. Originally an Amazon exclusive, it's now on all streaming services.

“‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune Alex and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” says Britt Daniel. “It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie’s final album it doesn’t disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.”

Listen to that below.

If you need more Bowie covers, here's 30 more by indie/alternative artists.