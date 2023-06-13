Listen to Spoon’s new EP, ‘Memory Dust’

Spoon's new Memory Dust EP is out today, featuring two new originals, plus a cover of Bo Diddley's “She’s Fine, She’s Mine.” Britt Daniel says "Sugar Babies" and "Silver Girl" are not b-sides but songs that were left unfinished that they completed after their Lucifer on the Sofa tour. Both originals are good, with lots of that Spoon swagger. The Bo Diddley cover is great too, sounding like a barroom jam. Listen to the whole thing below.

The band start their European tour with Black Keys this week, will be on tour with Weezer in the US later this summer, and have Australian shows with The War on Drugs in December. All dates are listed below.

SPOON - 2023 TOUR DATES

Wed. June 14 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Thu. June 15 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Fri. June 16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset #

Sun. June 18 – Paris, FR @ Zenith de Paris #

Mon. June 19 – Paris, FR @ Zenith de Paris #

Tue. June 20 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Wed. June 21 – London, UK @ The O2 #

Thu. June 22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

Sat. June 24 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

Tue. June 27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium Cologne #

Wed. June 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne #

Fri. June 30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sat. July 1 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

Sun. July 2 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

Tue. July 4 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

Thu. July 6 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

Fri. July 7 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sun. August 20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %

Mon. August 21 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. August 22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

Thu. August 24 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater %

Sat. August 26 – Abiquiu, NM @ Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival

Sun. August 27 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair %

Mon. August 28 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

Wed. August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

Fri. September 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater %

Sat. September 2 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre %

Sun. September 3 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park %

Fri. September 8 – Frisco, CO @ Union Peak Festival

Wed. September 13 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis SOLD OUT

Thu. September 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

Thu. September 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

Sat. September 16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

Fri. December 1 – Wellington, NZ @ Anderson Park ^

Sat. December 2 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ^

Mon. December 4 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House ^

Thu. December 7 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Meyer Music Bowl ^

Sat. December 9 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage Brisbane ^

Mon. December 11 – Perth, AU @ Kings Park & Botanic Garden ^

# w/ The Black Keys

% w/ Weezer

^ w/ The War on Drugs