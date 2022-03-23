Listen to Spoon’s ‘Wild’ EP ft remixes by Jack Antonoff, Dennis Bovell & more

Spoon have released the Wild EP, which is centered around the song of the same name from their just-released new album Lucifer on the Sofa. That song, co-written by Jack Antonoff, is as big-sounding and as close to Joshua Tree-era U2 as Spoon is likely get, and the EP hands the song over to a few remixers, including Jack, who boosts the percussion and turns down the guitars just a skootch. The "trashy" mix, meanwhile, turns the guitars back up and adds more noise. Best of all, though, is a remix by reggae and dub great Dennis Bovell, who really goes wild with "Wild," adding coyote howls, Tarzan yells, bird noises and more into the reverby mix. You can listen to the whole thing below.

You can catch Spoon on tour starting April 6 in Boston, and they'll hit NYC on April 16 at Hammerstein Ballroom with Margaret Glaspy. All tour dates are listed below.

Pick up Lucifer on the Sofa and other Spoon albums in the BV shop.

Spoon - 2022 tour dates

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/21 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre # - NEW

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre # - SOLD OUT

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

429 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

4/30 – Memphis, TN – Beale St. Music Festival

5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

5/28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

5/29 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *

6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese