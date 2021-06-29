Listen to St. Vincent’s cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True”

UPDATE: The Jason Isbell cover of "Sad But True" is out today too.

As mentioned, Metallica are celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Black Album with a box set reissue and a tribute album called The Metallica Blacklist that features 53 different covers of Black Album songs and benefits 52 different charities, all chosen by the artists who contributed to the record. They recently released a "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and others, followed by an "Enter Sandman" cover by Juanes, and today brings two very different "Sad But True" covers: one by St. Vincent and one by Sam Fender.

St. Vincent makes the song sound like something that would have fit right in with the futuristic art pop of her 2010s albums; if not for the familiar chorus melody, you could mistake it as a St. Vincent original.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender's cover is a bare-bones piano ballad that was recorded live. Listen to both below.

Metallica also shared an alternate take of "Sad But True" from the box set, and you can hear that below too.

St. Vincent - "Sad But True" (Metallica cover)

Sam Fender - "Sad But True" (Live) (Metallica cover)

Metallica - "Sad But True (Take 36 - February 5th, 1991)"