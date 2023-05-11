Listen to synthpop vets M’s new Latin-inspired version of “Pop Muzik”

M's bubbly, irresistible 1979 single "Pop Muzik" was one of the first synthpop hits, reaching #1 in the UK, US and many other countries. For Record Store Day this year, M alter ego Robin Scott released a new vinyl pressing of "Pop Muzik" as a 12", featuring the original version of the song and its b-side, "M Factor," plus two never-before-heard tracks, including a new, totally different version of "Pop Muzik" featuring a Latin-inspired arrangement.

The RSD 12" will hit streaming services on Friday but you can check out the Latin version of "Pop Muzik" now. The song, with its "shoobedoobeedoobee" backing vocals and frothy melody, works great with this Latin jazz and salsa-flavored arrangement which Scott recorded with the group Rumba Calzada.

Listen to the new version and watch the original "Pop Muzik" video below.