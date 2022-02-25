Listen to Tears for Fears’ ‘The Tipping Point,’ their first album in 17 years

It's been 17 years since Tears For Fears released Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, the first album Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal had made together since 1989's Seeds of Love. (Orzabal put out two Tears for Fears albums on his own in the mid-'90s.) After label and management woes, writer's block and life getting in the way, Smith and Orzabal are back with The Tipping Point, an album loaded with Tears for Fears' signature brand of widescreen pop.

"We spent a lot of time doing all these writing sessions over a bunch of years with a lot of what are considered more modern songwriters, and it didn't really work out for us because we felt it was slightly dishonest," Curt Smith told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "We were left with a lot of things that seemed like attempts at making a modern hit single, and I don't think that's what we do. We're really an album band. And every single of ours that's done well has come from an album. We've made that album first. So with The Hurting, we made The Hurting before 'Mad World' was released. We made Songs from the Big Chair before 'Everybody' was released and before 'Shout' was released. So eventually, we sat down, just the two of us, with two of acoustic guitars and tried to forge a path forward. And A, it felt more honest. And B, the material at the end of it was far better probably because it was more honest."

Roland Orzabal added, "Once we were alone again, it all started to happen. And I guess, that is the secret of us working together. When we put our minds together, when we are both on the same page, then that magic does happen.."

Listen to The Tipping Point below.

Tears for Fears will be on tour this summer with special guests Garbage. Dates wrap up with NYC-area shows at PNC Bank Arts Center on June 24 and Jones Beach on June 25. Head below for the band's full tour schedule.

TEARS FOR FEARS - 2022 US TOUR DATES

Friday, May 20, 2022 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 - Ruoff Music Center - Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – TD Pavilion at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY