Listen to The Boo Radleys’ first new song in 23 years

Shoegaze/Britpop vets The Boo Radleys are back with their first new music since 1998's Kingsize. One caveat up front: Guitarist Martin Carr, who wrote pretty much every song in Boos original era, is not part of group now. The rest of the lineup is however: singer/guitarist Sice, drummer Rob Cieka, and bassist Tim Brown. That out of the way, "A Full Syringe and Memories of You" sounds like mid-'90s Wake-Up-era Boo Radleys when they stopped being so noisy and embraced their melodic side. Not bad.

Sice says "A Full Syringe and Memories of You" "tackles the religious hypocrisy that privileges the longevity of life above all other measures of worth and seeks to redress the distorted view that life is always worth living whatever the cost.” You can watch the lyric video for the song below.

