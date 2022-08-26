Listen to The Cure’s 1990 demo of “Cut” from ‘Wish’ 30th anniversary edition

The Cure's great 1992 album Wish is often overshadowed by its two biggest singles ("A Letter to Elise" and especially "Friday I'm In Love"), or the fact that it followed their most widely-acclaimed album, 1989's Disintegration, but it's one of their best albums and it's home to some of their best deep cuts, like (no pun intended) "Cut." That's the song that they've just shared a 1990 demo of from the upcoming 30th anniversary edition, which includes 24 previously unreleased tracks. The demo version of "Cut" is about half the length of the six-minute album version and it's got a more laid-back feel, and it's a treat to hear it in this altered form. Check it out below.

The reissue arrives on November 25 via Rhino.