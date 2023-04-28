Listen to The Gaslight Anthem’s first song in 9 years, “Positive Charge”

The Gaslight Anthem have shared their first new song in nine years, "Positive Charge," which is out via their own Rich Mahogany Recordings (via Thirty Tigers). It was produced by Peter Katis and the band's Brian Fallon says it "began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience. The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something." LIsten to that below.

You can catch The Gaslight Anthem on tour with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe starting Monday (5/1) in Houston. The tour hits the NYC area at Long Island's The Paramount on May 26. They'll also open for The Misfits at NJ's Prudential Center on July 9 with Fear also on the bill All dates are listed below.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - US TOUR 2023

MAY

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues * †

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater * †

3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom * †

6 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

6 - Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution * †

10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live * †

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz * †

14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium * †

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte * †

17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live * †

19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino * †

20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor Site *

21 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale * †

23 - Portland, ME - The State Theatre *

25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center *

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

27 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

JULY

8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center !

29 - Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island ^

AUGUST

13 - Washington, PA - Four Chord Music Fest

SEPTEMBER

15 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

22 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

27 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

29 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

30 - La Vista, NE - The Astro - Indoor Theater

OCTOBER

2 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

7 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane

* w / Special Guest Oso Oso

† w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

! w/ The Original Misfits and Fear

^ w/ AVAIL