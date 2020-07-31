The Go-Go’s share first new song in nearly 20 years, “Club Zero”

The new Go-Go's documentary, directed by Allison Ellwood, is out today on Showtime. With it come the group's first new single in 19 years, "Club Zero," a zippy pop song with a flower power vibe and a very Go-Go's chorus. "Fair's fair / We don't care / They may have control but we're not scared / zero fuck's given" goes one of the verses. It's a nice return and you can listen to "Club Zero" below.

The Go-Go's documentary is streaming now via the Showtime Anytime app, and on-demand. If you're an old-school cable watcher, it airs on Showtime tonight (7/31) at 9 PM Eastern/Pacific, 8 PM Central. You can watch the trailer below.

Superchunk recently covered The Go'Go's, as did Tanya Donelly.