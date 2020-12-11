Listen to the Kid Cudi & Phoebe Bridgers song

Kid Cudi's new album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen arrived today, and as mentioned, it features a song with Phoebe Bridgers, "Lovin' Me." Kid Cudi is no stranger to indie collabs -- it's been over a decade since he did one with St. Vincent, but while that song was based around a STV sample, "Lovin' Me" is basically a full-on duet with Phoebe. Her hushed singer/songwriter style works pretty well with Cudi's glossy art-rap, as you can hear for yourself below.

The album also includes a song Skepta and the late Pop Smoke, "Show Out." Hear that one (and the whole album) below too.