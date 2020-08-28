Listen to The Killers’ remix of The Rolling Stones’ lost Jimmy Page collab

Following the War On Drugs remix of The Rolling Stones' recently unearthed Jimmy Page collaboration "Scarlet" comes another remix of the song by The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont. While The War On Drugs' version turned the song into a propulsive, War On Drugs-y jam, The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont's version kinda gives it the swaying modern arena rock feel that you might expect from a Killers crowdpleaser. (However, it doesn't sound much like the new Killers album, which... kinda sounds like The War On Drugs, and also features War On Drugs leader Adam Granduciel, TWOD collaborator Shawn Everett.)

Listen to the new remix on streaming services here and watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger recently did a video interview with Adam Granduciel, and The Killers say they already have another new album coming.