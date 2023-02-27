Listen to ‘The Last of Us’ soundtrack, including Nick Offerman’s cover of “Long Long Time”

HBO's The Last of Us is in the home stretch of it's stellar first season, and they've just released the official soundtrack. In addition to Gustavo Santaolalla and David Fleming's original score, the soundtrack also features Nick Offerman's cover of Linda Ronstadt's "Long Long Time" from this season's standout third episode, as well as Jessica Mazin's cover of Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again" from the premiere episode.

Santaolalla, who also scored The Last of Us video games, says, “Creating the music for the HBO series based on the video game The Last Of Us was, in a way, an expansion of what we have developed and recorded for the first installment of the game. Once again, the emotion at the heart of the score this time driven by the vision of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin and by the power of this amazing story.”

Fleming adds, “Working alongside Gustavo has been a true honor. His music for this series is iconic, and it was tremendous fun to play within that sonic universe, while adding some new layers of madness to fit Craig and Neil's incredible vision for this show. Even at its most aggressive, I wanted the music to feel derived from the real world - bowed steel, cracking wood - these are sounds for a civilization that has rusted and warped. I hope the fans have as much fun diving into this world as I have."

You can listen to the whole The Last of Us soundtrack below.

There are only two episodes left in The Last of Us' first season. This Sunday's episode featured a few notable music cues, including Pearl Jam's "All or None," A-ha's "Take on Me," Etta James' cover of Sonny & Cher's "I Got You Babe," and a lullaby instrumental rendition of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven.". You can listen to those as part of the official Last of Us Spotify playlist below.

The Last of Us:

1. The Last of Us – Gustavo Santaolalla

2. Reflections – Gustavo Santaolalla

3. Get Out – David Fleming

4. All Gone – Gustavo Santaolalla

5. The Quarantine Zone – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

6. Don’t Look – David Fleming

7. Forsaken – Gustavo Santaolalla

8. Breaching the Wall – David Fleming

9. Cargo – Gustavo Santaolalla, Jake Staley & Juan Luqui

10. Radio Silence – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

11. Hope – Gustavo Santaolalla

12. Greater Purpose – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

13. Haven – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

14. Set Everything Right – Gustavo Santaolalla

15. Hive Mind – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

16. Resolve – Gustavo Santaolalla

17. Shortcut – David Fleming

18. The Swarm – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

19. Invited – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

20. Long Long Time – Nick Offerman**

21. There Is No Girl – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

22. It Can't Last (Sunset) – Gustavo Santaolalla

23. Raiders – David Fleming

24. Longing – Gustavo Santaolalla

25. All Gone (Affliction) – Gustavo Santaolalla

26. Surveillance – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

27. Vanishing Grace – Gustavo Santaolalla

28. All Gone (Purpose) – Gustavo Santaolalla

29. Stockpile – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

30. All Gone (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla

31. Salvation – Gustavo Santaolalla

32. Warning Signs – David Fleming

33. The Last of Us (Prevail) – Gustavo Santaolalla

34. All Gone (Reunion) – Gustavo Santaolalla

35. Bravery – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

36. Subterranean – David Fleming

37. Murals – Gustavo Santaolalla & Juan Luqui

38. Endure – David Fleming

39. Survive – David Fleming

40. A Great Man – Gustavo Santaolalla

41. All Gone (Promise) – Gustavo Santaolalla

42. All Gone (Flashbacks) – Gustavo Santaolalla

43. The Last of Us (Protection) – Gustavo Santaolalla

44. Never Let Me Down Again – Jessica Mazin**

45. Left Behind (Together) – Gustavo Santaolalla

46. Fleeting – Gustavo Santaolalla

47. Vanishing Grace (Devotion) – Gustavo Santaolalla

48. Vanishing Grace (Radiant) – Gustavo Santaolalla

49. Refuge – Gustavo Santaolalla

50. The Choice – Gustavo Santaolalla

51. Left Behind – Gustavo Santaolalla

52. All Gone (Embrace) – Gustavo Santaolalla

53. Collateral – Gustavo Santaolalla

54. Resolve (Isolation) – Gustavo Santaolalla

55. Complications – David Fleming

56. Uncertain Course – Gustavo Santaolalla

57. Breathless – Gustavo Santaolalla & Jake Staley

58. Unbroken – Gustavo Santaolalla

59. All Gone (Elegy) – Gustavo Santaolalla

60. Wounds – Gustavo Santaolalla

61. Safe Surrender – David Fleming

62. The Last of Us (Vengeance) – Gustavo Santaolalla

63. All Gone (In Vain) – Gustavo Santaolalla

64. All Gone (Ephemeral) – Gustavo Santaolalla

65. The Settlement – Gustavo Santaolalla

66. The Path – Gustavo Santaolalla

**Denotes vocal track