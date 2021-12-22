Watch The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle sing about getting COVID

The Omicron variant of COVID began to surge in NYC a week or so ago, right around the same time that The Mountain Goats were finishing up their 2021 touring with a trio of shows at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC on December 16, 17, and 18. Frontman John Darnielle announced on social media today that he had, unfortunately, contracted COVID since then, most likely at one of the shows. "Please don't worry about me," he writes, "I'm vaxxed up and maxxed up." He also sang a song about the diagnosis, where he urges attendees of the shows to get tested. Feel better, John! Watch that below.

John recently listed his favorite albums of the year, and his new novel, Devil House, comes out January 25. He's set to launch a book tour for it with physical and virtual events right around the same time.