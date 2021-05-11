Listen to The National’s Matt Berninger cover Tom Petty with the Resynator synth

Resynator is "a documentary film-in-progress that shares the unique journey of a daughter connecting with her late father through the resurrection of a synthesizer from the 1970s that he invented," and there have also been some cool covers coming out that use the newly resurrected synth. The first was of Tom Petty's "Honey Bee" with vocals by Grace Potter, followed by a cover of Kraftwerk's "Computer Love" with Lucius and War On Drugs/Beirut member Jon Natchez, and now they've released another Petty cover, this time of "Only A Broken Heart" with The National's Matt Berninger and Ronboy. It's a gorgeous cover, with Matt's unmistakable voice leading the way over ambient synths, and lovely harmonizing/duetting from Ronboy. Listen to all three Resynator covers and watch a trailer for the upcoming documentary below.

The National also covered Tom Petty in 2017, shortly after his passing.

And here's a playlist of songs that feature the Resynator: