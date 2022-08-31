Listen to The National’s remix of NEU!’s “Im Glück” from ‘NEU! 50!’ box set

The upcoming NEU! 50! box set not only includes the krautrock icons' original albums, but also a tribute album featuring remixes and reworks of classic NEU! tracks by IDLES, Mogwai, New Order's Stephen Morris, Man Man, and more. The band have now shared The National's remix of "Im Glück" (from their 1972 debut album). The original is an ambient piece, mixing lightly droning instruments with the sound of gurgling water, but The National have added a motorik beat to it, turning it into more of a cinematic piece. Listen to that and the original below.

NEU! 50! is out September 23 via Grönland, and you can preorder it in the BV Shop.