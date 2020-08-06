Listen to the new Flatbush Zombies and James Blake song, “Afterlife”

Flatbush Zombies recently released their great new EP now, more than ever, and today they followed it with the new song "Afterlife," which was produced by James Blake. James sorta puts a trap-infused spin on his own distinct style, and Flatbush Zombies do what they do best over it. It comes with a video directed by Arnaud Bresson, who says:

Today, there is no technology that x-ray films a living being without endangering it, so we worked hand in hand with a post-production company to develop a technical device that would allow us to achieve a similar effect. We used multi-camera tracking, recorded the positions and movements of our characters to extract and apply to our 3D compositions. It took four months of work to find the perfect style.

Watch/listen below...

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.