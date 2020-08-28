listen to The Replacements “I.O.U.” demo from ‘Pleased to Meet Me’ Deluxe Edition

The Replacements' great 1987 album Pleased to Meet Me is getting the Deluxe Edition treatment on October 9 and features 29 previously unreleased tracks. We've heard a couple of those unreleased tracks already, and they've just shared the demo of "I.O.U.," which was already one of the more raucous tracks on the album but this version adds a couple more layers of grit and cigarette smoke.

You can listen to that, and the studio version, below.

Pre-order the Please to Meet Me Deluxe Edition via Rhino.