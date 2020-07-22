Listen to The Rolling Stones & Jimmy Page’s long lost 1974 collaboration “Scarlet”

As recently mentioned, The Rolling Stones are putting out an expanded reissue of 1973's Goat's Head Soup on September 4, and one of the newly-added songs is a long lost 1974 collaboration with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on guitar, "Scarlet." (It also features Traffic's Ric Grech on bass.) That song has now been released, and it sounds as great as you'd expect: classic Stones with the kind of fiery lead guitar that only Jimmy Page can pull off.

"I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio," Mick Jagger said. "It was a great session." Keith Richards added, "My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it."

Back in 1975, Page told Rolling Stone, "We stayed up all night and went down to Island Studios where Keith put some reggae guitars over one section. I just put some solos on it, but it was eight in the morning of the next day before I did that."

You can listen right here: