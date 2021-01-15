listen to The Soft Moon frontman Luis Vasquez’s new album ‘A Body Of Errors’

The Soft Moon's Luis Vasquez has just released his first album under his own name, A Body of Errors. It's mostly instrumental, and is more in line with atmospheric soundtrack music than the propulsive gothy electro/postpunk he makes as The Soft Moon, but the tense, paranoid vibes here come from the same place. Vasquez describes the mostly instrumental album as a "collection of themes to living in the human body."

There are still some good jams on A Body of Errors. "This Guilt' rockets along dark corridors, "Surgery" is an EBM/industrial slow-strut, and "Poison Mouth" is all dark, throbbing menace. There is one song with vocals, the searing, white noise torch song "Used to Be" that's about "the struggle between one's good side & bad side."

Listen to A Body of Errors -- and watch videos for "Poison Mouth," "Surgery" and "This Guilt" which Vasquez directed -- below.