Listen to the soundtrack from Adam Curtis documentary ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’

Can't Get You Out Of My Head: An Emotional History of the Modern World is the latest heady, globe-trotting documentary from acclaimed British filmmaker and Massive Attack collaborator Adam Curtis. The six-part series -- "the story of how we got to the strange days we are now experiencing. And why both those in power - and we - find it so difficult to move on" -- is another of his fascinating, compelling looks at the world, involving many of his favorite themes, like individualism vs collectivism and power, as well as conspiracy theories, the history of China, Live Aid, the role opioids have played in our society, Artificial Intelligence, Tupac Shakur, and more. “These strange days did not just happen," says Curtis. "We - and those in power - created them together.”

The series debuted on the BBC's UK iPlayer streaming service at end the February and while it hasn't gotten an official North American release, the whole thing is available to stream on YouTube and well worth checking out. Music is a huge part of Curtis' arsenal and Can't Get You Out of My Head includes an incredible soundtrack that features everything from pop to classical, film scores to krautrock, industrial, goth, shoegaze, post-rock, country, rap, you name it. It may be the only film to use This Mortal Coil, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, Lawrence Welk, Gang of Four, Rod Stewart, Nine Inch Nails, Chris De Burgh's "Lady in Red," and Johnny Boy's "You Are the Generation Who Bought More Shoes and You Get What You Deserve."

You can listen to a nine and a half hour playlist featuring 121 of the needle drops from Can't Get You Out of My Head, and watch the trailer for the documentary series, below.