Listen to The War On Drugs remix of The Rolling Stones & Jimmy Page’s “Scarlet”

As teased, The War On Drugs have remixed The Rolling Stones' recently unearthed 1974 Jimmy Page collaboration "Scarlet" off the upcoming Goat's Head Soup reissue (due 9/4). The War On Drugs add in the propulsive drum pattern that a lot of their best-known songs utilize, and they layer the song with some modern sounding textures too, without stripping "Scarlet" of its original charm. It's a pretty cool rework, as you can hear for yourself below.