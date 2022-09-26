Listen to The War On Drugs’ two new songs, “Ocean of Darkness” & “Slow Ghost”

The War On Drugs recently announced a deluxe edition of last year's I Don't Live Here Anymore featuring a 7" single two unreleased songs, "Oceans of Darkness" and "Slow Ghost," both of which TWOD have been playing live (and the former of which they played on Fallon in 2020), but neither of which have had studio versions released. The deluxe edition comes out this Friday (9/30) via Atlantic, and those two songs are both streaming now. "Oceans of Darkness" is exactly the kind of big, triumphant, propulsive heartland rock song that TWOD always do best, and "Slow Ghost" is more of a tender ballad. Listen to both below and pre-order the box here.

You can also get the standard edition of I Don't Live Here Anymore on clear blue vinyl in our store.