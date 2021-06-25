Listen to The White Stripes ‘White Blood Cells’ Deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition

The White Stripes' 2001 album White Blood Cells, which includes classics like "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground," "Fell in Love with a Girl" and "We're Going to Be Friends," turns 20 next week (July 3), and in celebration the band have released a deluxe digital edition of the album, remastered in HD digital audio. There's also a nice bonus: the full live performance of Jack and Meg playing the record in full at Detroit, MI’s Gold Dollar on June 7, 2001. You can listen to the 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, plus watch video of "I'm Finding It Harder To Be a Gentleman" live at the Gold Dollar, below.

In other news, Third Man is giving Glitch Mob's "unofficial" remix of "Seven Nation Army" (from 2003's Elephant) a legit release as a 7" single in August. You can pre-order that now and watch the video below.