listen to Thom Yorke’s final Radio Hour for Sonos

Thom Yorke has been curating a series of Radio Hours for the Sonos Sound System station, and he's just launched the third and final one. As usual, the mix pulls tracks from all over the spectrum -- classical, jazz, rock, pop, rap, experimental, ambient -- but it all makes sense together within his sonic universe.

Things kick off with Laurie Anderson classic "O Superman," and the two-hour mix also includes tracks from Lightning Bolt, James Blake, jazz great Bennie Maupin, Nicki Minaj, Kerenn, Jan Jelinek, and more.

He includes Fontaines DC's "The Lotts" from their 2019 debut Dogrel (they also released a terrific new album last week).

There are also two tracks featuring Armand Hammer, plus "Rehearse with Ornette" featuring billy woods and E U C L I D, and "Ramesses" featuring Earl Sweatshirt and Moor Mother.

He closes things out with krautrock/acid house track "Sex Beat" by Swedish group Dungeon Acid.

You can listen to the whole show on Sonos Radio, Mixcloud, Spotify, Apple, Deezer and right here:

Thom rescheduled his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour for the fall, though that seems unlikely to happen at this point. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, David Byrne's new monthly curated show, "Here Comes Everybody," recently made its debut on the Sonos Sound System station, too.