listen to Thom Yorke’s new Radio Hour mix ft. Madlib, Aldous Harding & more

Thom Yorke has been doing a series of Radio Hour mixes, curated for Sonos Radio's Sonos Sound System station, and he's shared a new one, his fifth. It's over 90 minutes long and features Actress, Madlib, Aldous Harding, MODESELEKTOR, Tom Waits, Christina Vantzou & JAB, This Heat, and more, and it's available until Wednesday via Sonos Radio. You can also listen on Mixcloud, below.

Brian Eno, Ghostface Killah, M.I.A., Bjork, FKA twigs, and others have their own Sonos Radio stations, as well.

Meanwhile, Thom recently shared a "Very 2021 Rmx" of Radiohead's "Creep."