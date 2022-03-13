Listen to Thom Yorke’s new song “5.17” from ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6

Thom Yorke has written two songs for television series Peaky Blinders that will be coming out as a single on April 2. The first of those, "5.17," is out now. It's a spare, atmospheric track that's mainly Thom and piano. You can listen to that below.

The other song is titled "That's How Horses Are." Johnny Greenwood has also recorded music for Peaky Blinders' sixth and final season, which is currently airing weekly in the UK and hits Netflix in June. Anna Calvi did the score for this season.

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's Radiohead side project, The Smile (with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner) will release their debut album at some point this year and will be on tour this spring and summer.