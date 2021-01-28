listen to Thom Yorke’s new Sonos Radio Hour mix ft Ennio Morricone, Yaeji & more

Radiohead's Thom Yorke made a fourth Radio Hour mix that he curated for Sonos Radio's Sonos Sound System station. The 76-minute mix includes tracks by Bernard Herrmann, Ennio Morricone, LEILA, Mark Pritchard, Zdenek Liska, Yaeji, Luke Abbott, Nationales Polnisches Rundfunksinfonieorchester, Les Baxter, and more.

The mix is available till Tuesday via Sonos Radio, and it's also currently available to everyone via Sonos Sound System Archive on Mixcloud. You can listen to that below.

Meanwhile, Bjork, D'Angelo, FKA twigs, and The Chemical Brothers are all curating their own Sonos Radio stations.

In other news, a demo tape for On a Friday, the pre-Radiohead band featuring Thom Yorke, Ed O'Brien, Philip Selway, and Colin and Jonny Greenwood, just went up for auction as is expected to fetch around £2,000.