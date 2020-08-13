Listen to Thurston Moore’s cover of Galaxie 500’s “Another Day”

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore is the latest artist to cover Galaxie 500, in a series that's leading up to the Record Store Day vinyl reissue of G500's Copenhagen live album at the end of August. For the series he chose "Another Day" off the band's second album, 1989's On Fire, which is one of the few Galaxie 500 songs sung by bassist Naomi Yang. It's one of the band's prettiest songs and Thurston does a fine job with just an acoustic guitar.

"I first heard of Galaxie 500 when I was walking around downtown NYC 1988 with Susanne Sasic, who was working with Sonic Youth, first as a t-shirt seller at the gigs, then as lighting designer, and we saw a little flyer wheatpasted on a wall with Galaxie 500’s name on it where they were playing a gig at some long lost little space," says Thurston. "Susanne, who was also working at the legendary Pier Platters record store in Hoboken NJ, mentioned that the band had a single (Tugboat/King Of Spain) which was super cool. She was absolutely right about the single though I don’t recall going to the gig. But eventually I saw them and was struck by their mellifluous minimalism and swooning ‘verb-drenched slather tone. Of course, they were already classic and, of course, they would, and will, always remain one of the best, most remarkable bands from a time when being noisy, aggressive, amped up and skuzzy was the prescription of the day – Galaxie 500, in some otherworldly way, brought us back to Earth so we could recalibrate and soar anew.”

Listen to Thurston's cover of "Another Day" and the original Galaxie 500 version below.

Other artists that have appeared in this series include The Feelies' Glenn Mercer, Haley Fohr, Xiu Xiu, Jeanines, Kiwi Jr and more, with covers still to come from Mark Lanegan, Calvin Johnson, Magnetic Fields, Mercury Rev, Real Estate, and more.

Galaxie 500's Copenhagen will be out August 29 for the first of three Record Store Day "Drops" events this year.

--