Listen to Tierra Whack’s ‘R&B?’ EP and watch the “Heaven” video

For a third straight week, Tierra Whack has graced us with a new EP. Following Rap? and Pop?, we now have R&B?, and she dives into the genre with her signature iconoclastic style, working with J Melodic and Kenete Simms on these three tracks. She's also made a video for lead track, "Heaven," where she sings, "Heaven has all my favorite people / I wanna go there, do a show there," while under an umbrella that is only raining under the umbrella. Watch that below.