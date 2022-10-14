Listen to Todd Rundgren’s ‘Space Force’ ft Sparks, Neil Finn, Rivers Cuomo, more

Todd Rundgren's new album Space Force is out today, and on it he's collaborated with a different artist on every track. Guests include Sparks on the glammy, giddy "Fandango"; Adrian Belew (King Crimson, David Bowie) on the dreamy "Puzzle"; Crowded House's Neil Finn on the smooth n' jazzy "Artist in Residence"; The Roots on the fusion jam "Godiva Girl," The Lemon Twigs on the very '70s Rundgren-y "I'm Leaving"; and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo on reggae track "Down With the Ship." There's also Thomas Dolby, Alfie Templeman, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, Narcy and Steve Vai. You can listen to the whole album below.

Pick up Space Force on exclusive silver vinyl (only 300 made).

Todd is currently on the road as part of the Celebrating David Bowie tour that also features Adrian Belew, Scrote, Fishbone's Angelo Moore, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, Jeffrey Gaines, and more. The tour includes two nights at NYC's Sony Hall on October 24 & 25. After that, he's got dates with Daryl Hall. All dates are listed below.

SPACE FORCE:

PUZZLE (with Adrian Belew)

DOWN WITH THE SHIP (with Rivers Cuomo)

ARTIST IN RESIDENCE (with Neil Finn)

GODIVA GIRL (with The Roots)

OUR FANDANGO (with Sparks)

SOMEDAY (with Davey Lane)

I’M NOT YOUR DOG (with Thomas Dolby)

ESPIONAGE (with Narcy)

STFU (with Rick Nielsen)

HEAD IN THE OCEAN (with Alfie Templeman)

I’M LEAVING (with The Lemon Twigs)

ECO WARRIOR GODDESS (with Steve Vai)

TODD RUNDGREN - 2022 TOUR DATES

"Celebrating David Bowie":

Oct 13, 2022 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake, MN

Oct 14, 2022 - Copernicus Center - Chicago, IL

Oct 15, 2022 - The Goodyear Theater & Hall - Akron, OH

Oct 17, 2022 - Theatre Capitole - Quebec City, Quebec Canada

Oct 18, 2022 - L'Olympia (Montreal) - Montreal, Quebec Canada

Oct 20, 2022 - The Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

Oct 21, 2022 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Oct 22, 2022 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

Oct 23, 2022 - The Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

Oct 24, 2022 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

Oct 25, 2022 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

Oct 27, 2022 - Union County Performing Arts Center - Rahway, NJ

Oct 28, 2022 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

Oct 29, 2022 - The Concert Venue at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ

Oct 30, 2022 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

Oct 31, 2022 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

Nov 1, 2022 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

Nov 3, 2022 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Nov 4, 2022 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

Nov 5, 2022 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Nov 7, 2022 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center - Nashville, TN

Nov 9, 2022 - Orpheum Theatre (Wichita) - Wichita, KS

Nov 10, 2022 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

Nov 11, 2022 - Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque, NM

Nov 12, 2022 - Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

Nov 13, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Tour Dates with Daryl Hall:

Nov 19, 2022 - Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY

Nov 21, 2022 - Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor, MI

Nov 23, 2022 - DeVos Performance Center - Grand Rapids, MI

Nov 25, 2022 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Nov 27, 2022 - Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI

Nov 29, 2022 - State Theater - Minneapolis, MN

Dec 1, 2022 - Stifel Theater - St. Louis, MO

Dec 3, 2022 - Old National Events Plaza - Evansville, IN