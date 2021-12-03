Listen to Tom Morello and Manchester Orchestra’s new collab song, “The Lost Cause”

We were just recently talking about the many Andy Hull (of Manchester Orchestra) collaborations, and here's another: Tom Morello just released another of his guest-filled Atlas Underground albums, The Atlas Underground Flood, and this one features a collab with Manchester Orchestra, "The Lost Cause." Andy's on lead vocals, and both his voice and Tom Morello's shredding leads sound as distinct as ever. Listen below.

The album also includes collaborations with IDLES, Alex Lifeson (Rush) + Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Andrew McMahon, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ben Harper, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more. You can stream the full LP below too.

Tom Morello's previously released The Atlas Underground Fire (ft. Bruce Springsteen + Eddie Vedder, Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley, Refused's Dennis Lyxzen, Bring Me The Horizon, and more) is available on orange splatter vinyl in our store.