Listen to Tom Petty’s lost 1994 gem “Confusion Wheel”

Tom Petty's 70-track Wildflowers reissue is on the way (10/16 via Warner Bros), and among those 70 tracks are ten songs from the classic 1994 album's sessions that didn't make the cut. So far, all the previously unreleased material has been genuinely great, and the just-released "Confusion Wheel" is no exception. It's a warm, strummy folk song and it's kind of unbelievable to think it's sat in the vault for over 25 years. Listen below, and pre-order Wildflowers & All The Rest here.

--