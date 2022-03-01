Listen to Tool’s new psychedelic re-imaging of “Opiate”

Tool have released "Opiate²," the nearly-ten-minute rework of the title track of their 1992 EP, to streaming services. Bands re-recording old songs isn't always a good thing, but this is a re-imagining that's genuinely worth hearing. It starts off as the "Opiate" you know and love, just with more modern production and a few other new twists, but then it goes way off into the psychedelic territory of their 2019 comeback album Fear Inoculum. Listen below.

Tool are also celebrating Opiate's 30th anniversary with a Blu-ray featuring a Dominic Hailstone-directed short film and accompanying 46-page art book. Pre-order that here. You can also pick up the original version of Opiate on CD or vinyl, the Fear Inoculum deluxe edition book/CD, and more Tool stuff here.

Tool are on tour now and just played NJ's Prudential Center this past weekend (check out pics). All remaining dates are listed below.

Tool -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 10 Chicago, IL United Center

March 12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

March 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum

April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena

April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle

May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester

May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 10 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna