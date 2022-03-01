Listen to Tool’s new psychedelic re-imaging of “Opiate”
Tool have released "Opiate²," the nearly-ten-minute rework of the title track of their 1992 EP, to streaming services. Bands re-recording old songs isn't always a good thing, but this is a re-imagining that's genuinely worth hearing. It starts off as the "Opiate" you know and love, just with more modern production and a few other new twists, but then it goes way off into the psychedelic territory of their 2019 comeback album Fear Inoculum. Listen below.
Tool are also celebrating Opiate's 30th anniversary with a Blu-ray featuring a Dominic Hailstone-directed short film and accompanying 46-page art book. Pre-order that here. You can also pick up the original version of Opiate on CD or vinyl, the Fear Inoculum deluxe edition book/CD, and more Tool stuff here.
Tool are on tour now and just played NJ's Prudential Center this past weekend (check out pics). All remaining dates are listed below.
Tool -- 2022 Tour Dates
March 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
March 6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
March 10 Chicago, IL United Center
March 12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena
March 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
March 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum
April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena
April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle
May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester
May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena
May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena
May 10 London, UK The O2 Arena
May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena
May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena
May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
May 24 Budapest, HU SportAréna