Listen to Touche Amore’s new song “I’ll Be Your Host”

Touche Amore's anticipated new Ross Robinson-produced album Lament comes out 10/9 via Epitaph, and following the Andy Hull-featuring single "Limelight" (which we named one of the best punk songs of July) comes new single "I'll Be Your Host." The band's impassioned, climactic, melodic post-hardcore sounds as intense as ever on this one.

"’I’ll Be Your Host’ is a song about the overwhelming nervousness I get when someone approaches me and talks to me about their dead loved ones," says vocalist Jeremy Bolm. "I feel horrible because I 100% understand why they’re sharing it with me. It’s hard having to stomach tragic story after tragic story while sometimes being asked advice when I absolutely don’t have the answers."

Listen below...

--

See Touche Amore featured in 25 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.