Listen to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ score for Luca Guadagnino’s new film ‘Bones and All’

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross stay more busy as film and television composers then they do with Nine Inch Nails these days, and their latest score is for Bones and All, the new film from Italian director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria). The movie, which is based on Camille DeAngelis’s 2015 YA novel of the same name, is out today as well and stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as us-against-the-world young lovers. Oh, they're also cannibals.

In addition to the atmospheric synth soundscapes the duo are known for, the Bones and All score also prominently features delicate classical guitar by George Doering. The score appropriately tightrope walks between creepy and romantic; you can listen to the whole thing, and watch the film's trailer, below.

Trent & Atticus also feature on Fever Ray's upcoming album.