Listen to Tricky / Trentemøller collab “No One Quite Like You”

Tricky is having a busy year. He's got a new collaborative project, Lonely Guest, that just released their debut single, and he also just lent his distinctive pipes to "No One Quite Like You," the new single by dark Danish electronic musician, Trentemøller.

"No One Quite Like You" is decidedly downtempo and drops the temperature a few degrees below chillout. Over swooning strings and echoing piano, Tricky repeats "There's no one quite like you" like a mantra. It's new territory for both Tricky and Trentemøller and you can listen to that below.

Back in June, Trentemøller released "Golden Sun" and you can listen to that below too.