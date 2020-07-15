Listen to TSOL & Keith Morris cover “Sweet Transvestite” from ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

West Coast horror punk vets T.S.O.L., their old pal Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks, OFF!), and newer artist Savannah Pope have teamed up for a cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show classic "Sweet Transvestite," Punk News reports. It's pretty faithful to the original but revved-up, punkier, and all-around awesome. Check it out:

Keith and TSOL have crossed paths many times before, like when TSOL opened for FLAG on Keith's birthday in 2017:

And back in 1981, when TSOL and Circle Jerks shared a bill that blogger Andy of 'There's Something Hard In There' wrote a retrospective review of in 2013 and posted the flyer from the show (courtesy of oldpunkflyers.tumblr.com):

Meanwhile, Circle Jerks' Group Sex 40th anniversary tour was postponed to 2021 (including Riot Fest). All dates here.

