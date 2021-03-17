Listen to Tune-Yards cover The Breeders, Helado Negro cover Deerhunter & more from 4AD 40th Anniversary LP

4AD Records is celebrating its 40th anniversary (which was actually last year) with a new album, Bills & Aches & Blues, featuring the label's current roster covering songs from the band's entire roster, old and new. The label shared the first five songs from the comp last week and now here are the next five.

This time: Tune-Yards covers The Breeders' "Cannonball" with a version that is both faithful to the original and Tune-Yards' nervous rhythm style; Spencer. delivers cool take on Grimes' "Genesis"; Helado Negro turns Deerhunter's recent track "Futurism" into a sultry, late night tale; Efterklang keep Piano Magic's "Postal" minimal but put their own spin on it; and Bing and Ruth completely rework Pixies' "Gigantic" into a gorgeous bit of piano composition worthy of Philip Glass. Listen to those below.

Previously released tracks from the album include The Breeders covering His Name is Alive, Aldous Harding covering Deerhunter and more.

Bills & Aches & Blues will be out digitally on April 2 with physical copies out July 23. Check out the full tracklist here.