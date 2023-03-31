Listen to Tyler, the Creator’s new songs with Vince Staples, A$AP Rocky, and more

As revealed earlier this week, Tyler, the Creator has a new deluxe edition of 2021's great Call Me If You Get Lost called Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale and that's out today, with seven previously unreleased tracks from the CMIYGL sessions. Vince Staples appears on the in-your-face "Stuntman," A$AP Rocky is on the more laid-back "Wharf Talk," and YG lends his voice to the funk-infused "Boyfriend, Girlfriend." Listen to all of the new tracks below.

DJ Drama, who heavily assisted CMIYGL, also released his new album I'm Really Like That today, and Tyler appears on opening track "Legendary." Other guests on the album include the late Nipsey Hussle, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Rick Ross, and more. Listen to that album below too.

