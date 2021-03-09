Listen to UK punks Fresh’s new song “Girl Clout”

London punks Fresh have put out the new single "Girl Clout" via Specialist Subject, and it's as fun and catchy as it is biting and vicious. "Themes include power, not being taken seriously by male musicians and bands, and being tokenised," says singer Kathryn Woods. "It’s also about seeing through performative male allyship, owning your space in punk music as a woman and venting your frustrations through good old-fashioned rock and roll." Listen below.

Fresh also share members with ME REX, who put out Triceratops / Stegosaurus on Big Scary Monsters last year.