Listen to Watkins Family Hour & Fiona Apple’s cover of “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You”

Watkins Family Hour and Fiona Apple have released a new version of "(Remember Me) I'm the One Who Loves You," which was a hit Ernest Tubb and Dean Martin and also recorded by Johnny Cash for his 1957 debut album. The blues-heavy country cover will appear on Vol. II, Watkins Family Hour's third studio album (out August 19 via Family Hour). This is the second release from the upcoming album, following their cover of Tune-Yards's "Hypnotized."

Fiona Apple is a frequent collaborator with the Watkins, but this is her first release in over a year -- since her appearance on Sharon Van Etten's Epic Ten, covering "Love More." You can listen to that and "(Remember Me) I'm the One Who Loves You" below.

Watkins Family Hour are also on tour this summer and those dates are listed below.

Watkins Family Hour 2022 Tour Dates

JUL 10, 2022 - HopMonk Tavern - Novato, CA

AUG 13, 2022 - Lime Kiln Theater - Lexington, VA

AUG 14, 2022 - Susquehanna Folk Festival - York, PA

SEP 16, 2022 - Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OH

SEP 17, 2022 - Americana Fest - Nashville, TN

SEP 18, 2022 - The Toby Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

SEP 20, 2022 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

SEP 21, 2022 - The Kent Stage - Kent, OH

SEP 22, 2022 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

SEP 23, 2022 - Great Lakes Center for the Arts - Bay Harbor, MI

SEP 24, 2022 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

SEP 25, 2022 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

NOV 13, 2022 - The Reser - Beaverton, OR