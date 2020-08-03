listen to Whitest Boy Alive members Sebastian Maschat & Erlend Øye’s new album

You might remember that The Whitest Boy Alive, the dance music-centric group led by Kings of Convenience's Erlend Øye, released their first new music in over a decade earlier this year, and the band were gearing up to play festivals this as COVID-19 swept the Western hemisphere. In fact, Stereogum notes they had already traveled to Mexico for March's Tecate Pa’l Norte festival in Monterrey when word came it would be canceled.

But there was free studio time in their boutique hotel in San José del Cabo as part of the deal and they were determined to use it, but because of travel restrictions, only Øye and drummer Sebastian Maschat could make it to the studio. So Øye and Maschati made Quarantine at El Ganzo, an album of breezy tropicalia a la Sergio Mendes or Burt Bacharach with half the songs by Øye and half by Maschat. They ended up spending three months in San José del Cabo working on it.

You can stream the whole thing, and read more about its creation via Øye, below. You can also watch a short documentary about it here.