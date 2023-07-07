Listen: Wet Leg remix Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue”

Depeche Mode have shared an album's worth of remixes for "Wagging Tongue," one of the highlights from this year's Memento Mori. Among those having a go are Wet Leg, who turn the song into bongo-fueled breezy disco, and add some nice backing vocals as well. Listen to that below.

Also on providing remixes: Daniel Avery, Gabe Gurnsey, Richie Hawtin (Plastikman), Henning Bear, Kid Moxie and more. You can listen to them all below.

Depeche Mode will be back in North America this fall with NYC stops at Barclays Center on October 21, and Madison Square Garden on October 28.

Wet Leg just opened for Pulp at London's Finsbury Park.

Check out pics from Depeche Mode's Madison Square Garden show in April: