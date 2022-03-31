Little Brother documentary coming in 2023 (watch the trailer)

The beloved and highly influential Durham, NC rap duo Little Brother (aka Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh) returned in 2019 with their first album in nine years, May the Lord Watch, and now they've announced a documentary of the same name, due in 2023.

"Been working on this one for 5 years and calling it an 'emotional journey' is a big understatement," Phonte wrote on Instagram. "Inspired by my big brother Questlove’s Oscar win, here’s the first trailer for May the Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story. 2023. Thank you for listening."

The trailer features live, in-studio, and behind-the-scenes footage of Little Brother, as well as interviews with the group and also with Questlove, and it includes archival footage of Drake and Doja Cat discussing the duo's influence. Holland Randolph Gallagher directed. Watch below.

