Little Brother playing shows with Skyzoo, Hannibal Buress, and more

North Carolina alternative hip hop greats Little Brother (Phonte & Rapper Big Pooh)'s debut album The Listening turns 20 this month, and they'll be playing some shows in March. They'll be backed by Detroit DJ BlaaqGold, and support comes from AbJo in San Diego, Hannibal Buress' rap alter-ego Eshu Tune in Santa Ana, and Skyzoo in Boston and Brooklyn. The Brooklyn show is March 17 at Brooklyn Bowl. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Skyzoo just released his latest album, The Mind of a Saint, which was entirely produced by The Other Guys. Skyzoo says:

When making this album, I wanted to do something that creatively pushed a button. Something that served a purpose while trying to understand both sides of the fence that it represents. The idea of a fictional character, Franklin Saint, and what his innermost thoughts could be when dealing with the fictional world he’s caught within. What makes it so intriguing is that his character and his world are mirrors of a time and EDA that really happened. The birth of one of the world’s most addictive drugs and how its ripple effect took on a life that may seemingly never die. The crack era was one of the worst chapters in black America’s story. Using the “Snowfall” series as a vehicle to delve into both sides was truly fascinating as an emcee. It’s a project that is layered beyond measure. If you’ve never seen Snowfall, you’ll think it’s a really great album, but if you’re an avid fan of Snowfall, you’ll truly feel as if Franklin, the conflicted boy genius turned millionaire and career criminal, truly did pick up a pen and pad to write his life story over a bed of beats. It was one of the most intense projects I’ve ever written. The idea of becoming a fictional character which represents actual real life events, making sure to hit every detail, be it from both the show and our real world, was a writing work out like no other. I’m honored to have been able to do so, and I’m honored that The Other Guys trusted me to step outside of a box and truly push the envelope with this. Enjoy, and remember, like they told us in the 80’s: just say no.

Stream Skyzoo's new album and watch a classic Little Brother video below...

Also watch this entertaining video of Hannibal Buress announcing his opening set for the Santa Ana show:

Little Brother -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/3- San Diego at Music Box w/ AbJo

3/4- Santa Ana at The Observatory w/ Hannibal Buress aka Eshu Tune

3/16- Boston at The Middle East w/ Skyzoo

3/17- NYC at Brooklyn Bowl w/ Skyzoo